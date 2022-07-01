Video shows Piquet adding homophobic slur against Hamilton

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton. The website Grande Prêmio published video late Thursday of Piquet speaking in Portuguese that was apparently filmed last year. The 69-year-old Brazilian uses homophobic language to say the British driver wasn’t focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title, which the German won. There was also a fourth instance of a racial slur about Hamilton, who is Black. For earlier slurs that came to wider attention this week, Piquet has already been widely condemned by F1, drivers, teams, and governing body, the FIA.