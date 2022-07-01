Volkanovski, Holloway complete title trilogy at UFC 276

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski has already beaten Max Holloway twice in UFC featherweight title fights, and that still wasn’t enough to settle this rivalry. That’s a measure of the excitement generated by the first two bouts between these two electrifying strikers. It’s also an illustration of the sport-wide respect for the Australian with a 21-fight winning streak, and for Hawaii’s former 145-pound champ. Volkanovski and Holloway will go again at UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night. The mixed martial arts promotion’s biggest event of the summer is headlined by Israel Adesanya’s fifth middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier.