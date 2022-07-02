AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say star forward Zion Williamson has agreed to a five-year extension worth $193 million. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6. The deal sets the stage for the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that just proved it could make the playoffs without him. ESPN first reported the agreement, citing information provided by Williamson’s agent, Austin Brown. The deal comes despite Williamson missing all of last season with a foot injury.