Cardinals become 1st team to hit 4 HRs in row in 1st inning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to ever hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson connected against Philadelphia. The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history. After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s drive to left field started the long ball onslaught. Gorman, Yepez and Carlson kept up the long ball barrage. The home crowd gasped when Lars Nootbaar followed Carlson with a flyball that was caught in deep left field but well shy of the warning track to end the inning.