Child helps Brown put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Brundidge’s book decorated Brown’s Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.