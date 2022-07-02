Gauff has an off day, and gets eliminated from Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There’s sometimes an easy way to explain a loss. Even for someone who reached the French Open final last month and entered the Wimbledon tournament with a very real chance to go deep on the grass courts of the All England Club. Coco Gauff says “I think I just didn’t play that well.” Gauff lost to Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 in the third round. She jumped out to a 3-0 lead but then failed to win any of the next four games. Gauff says “there’s days like that. I’ve just got to practice to make sure I have less days like that.”