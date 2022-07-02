Jakobsen overtakes Van Aert on line to win Tour stage 2

NYBORG, Denmark (AP) — Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line to win the second stage of the Tour de France. Van Aert took the yellow jersey. It was a first Tour stage win for Jakobsen and a second in two days for the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team after Yves Lampaert’s win in Friday’s time trial. But Van Aert took yellow with a six-second bonus from finishing second. He leads Lampaert by one second overall. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar stayed in third overall and nine seconds ahead of main rival Primož Roglič in eighth. They both finished tucked in the main pack.