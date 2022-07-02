Jays 1B coach Budzinski leaves game for ‘personal matter’

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left the dugout during Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader loss to the Tampa Bay Rays because of a personal matter involving Budzinski. The team said in a statement that Budzinski is dealing with a personal matter and that his privacy is respected. Montoyo and Budzinski had a brief huddle with the coaching staff. in the third inning before departing. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo and bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first. The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was kept closed following the game.