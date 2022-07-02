Leiter works 5 1/3 in emergency relief, Cubs top Boston 3-1

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1. Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits, and Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 chances. Boston went 20-6 in June, but has lost two straight to the rebuilding Cubs. Chicago starter Alec Mills exited due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches. Leiter Jr. came in and allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.