Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and demanded that his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, be defaulted. There was never a dull moment during the third-round match. And in the end, after four sets and more than three hours, Kyrgios won. His 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over the fourth-seeded Tsitsipas put Kyrgios in the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time since 2016. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, will play American Brandon Nakashima for a berth in the quarterfinals. Rafael Nadal also advanced to the fourth round.