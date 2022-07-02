Pistons sign guard Buddy Boeheim to 2-way contract

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8). In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games. He shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance and scored 1,765 points, 13th all-time at Syracuse.