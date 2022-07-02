Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run. Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo at 16 under. Stallings shot a 64, and Grillo had a 65. From Hickory, North Carolina, the 29-year-old Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.