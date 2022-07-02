Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the Cubs during the three-run fifth, and Chicago rallied to beat the Red Sox 6-5. The 42-year-old left-hander walked P.J. Higgins leading off before Nelson Velázquez tripled and scored on a groundout by Christopher Morel.Hill was visited by an athletic trainer and exited after hitting Patrick Wisdom to load the bases with two out.