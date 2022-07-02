Sainz takes 1st career pole position for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz was fastest in the rain to take his first career pole position in his 150th start ahead of the British Grand Prix. Sainz set the fastest time of 1 minute 40.983 seconds late in the third qualifying session to edge past Max Verstappen by just .072 seconds. It’s the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season. All of the others were for Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc. He starts third in Sunday’s race. Verstappen was booed by the Silverstone crowd following qualifying.