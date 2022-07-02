Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1. Strider (4-2) didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel’s single drove in Matt Reynolds for the Reds’ only run. A.J. Minter pitched the seventh and Jesse Chavez the eighth before Will Smith pitched the ninth for his fourth save.