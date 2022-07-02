US goalie Horvath loaned to England’s 2nd-tier Luton Town

LUTON, England (AP) — United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has been loaned to Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season. Horvath joined Nottingham Forest a year ago on a free transfer from Club Brugge, where he won three Belgian league titles. The backup goalie made only 11 appearances for Notts but helped the club gained promotion back to the English Premier League. Horvath has eight caps for the U.S. and hopes to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.