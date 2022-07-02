Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night. The Australian champion defended his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway, the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC’s best punchers, bloodying Holloway’s face early on and steadily increasing the punishment before the final minutes. The fight concluded a memorable trilogy with no doubt about the supremacy of Volkanovski, who also beat Holloway in 2019 and 2020.