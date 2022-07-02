Wickens caps week with another win and birth of his son

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario (AP) — What a week for Robert Wickens, who picked up his second win in seven days on Saturday and also celebrated the birth of his first child. Wickens returned to his native Canada on Saturday and teamed with countryman Mark Wilkins to win the Touring Car class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The win followed their victory last week at Watkins Glen in New York, which marked Wickens’ first victory since he suffered a career-halting spinal cord injury in a 2018 IndyCar race. He uses hand controls to race for Bryan Herta Autosport.