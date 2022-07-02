Wimbledon marks, players recall, Centre Court’s 100 years

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Centre Court at the current Church Road location of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club opened in 1922. That centenary is being celebrated at Wimbledon on Sunday. That there will be competition Sunday is a special occasion in and of itself, because it marks the debut of scheduled play on the fortnight’s middle Sunday, which traditionally has been a day of rest at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Centre Court been called the cathedral of tennis and the most famous patch of grass in the world.