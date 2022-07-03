A July 4th, in Cuba, next for USA Basketball World Cup team

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — It has taken place at thousands of basketball games in Jim Boylen’s long career as a player and coach. Moments before a game begins, the two teams line up on the court for the traditional playing of the national anthem. Often, it’s not overly memorable. That won’t be the case on Monday. Boylen and a group of USA Basketball players and coaches will hear “The Star-Spangled Banner,” on Independence Day, in Havana — a place where few Americans have been and a place where the U.S. anthem is likely not often heard.