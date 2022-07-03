Adesanya’s UFC title reign still lacks something special

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Israel Adesanya has the otherworldly fighting ability and the personal charisma necessary to become mixed martial arts’ next crossover superstar. What the UFC middleweight champion doesn’t have are the highlight-reel performances necessary to make him famous in the wider world of sports and it’s time to wonder whether he can provide them. Adesanya’s tepid title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 was another missed opportunity for perhaps the UFC’s most impressive overall athlete to reach the next level of sports stardom. Adesanya’s last three middleweight title defenses have been decision victories in what MMA experts call technical, tactical performances. Plenty of fans call them dull.