AP source: Goran Dragic, Bulls agree on 1-year deal

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can’t be announced until Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals. Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn.