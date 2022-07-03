Dodgers activate Mookie Betts off injured list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts is back in his familiar leadoff and right field spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being activated off the injured list before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Betts was injured during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15 when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the next two games, before an MRI revealed the cracked rib. The Dodgers also reinstated left-handed pitcher David Price, who had missed the past three games due to a medical emergency. To make room for Betts and Price, Los Angeles designated right-handed pitcher Ian Gibaut for assignment and optioned infielder Eddy Alvarez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.