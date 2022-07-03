Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through ’24

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ’24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games. A member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series champions, Barnes is hitting .179 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 31 games this season. He has thrown out five of 14 runners attempting to steal.