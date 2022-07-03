Giolito sharp as White Sox complete sweep of Giants 13-4

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 and complete a three-game sweep. Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs. Gavin Sheets also drove in three, while Leury García added three hits as the White Sox improved to 7-1 all-time at Oracle Park. Joc Pederson had two hits including an RBI double for San Francisco. The Giants began the day a season-high 8 ½ games out of first place and have lost 10 of 13.