Groenewegen pips Van Aert to win TDF stage 3 in photo finish

SONDERBORG, Denmark (AP) — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead. Groenewegen got behind the record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel when he was battling with Van Aert. He found a gap and nudged his wheel over the line to win for the BikeExchange–Jayco team. Groenewegen’s fifth Tour stage win came a day after Fabio Jakobsen’s first. Two years ago, Groenewegen was blamed for a heavy crash at the Tour of Poland that sent Jakobsen flying through roadside crash barriers.