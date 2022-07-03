Marlins beat Nationals, who lose Soto to left calf injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th inning that sent the Miami Marlins a 7-4 victory Sunday at the Washington Nationals. The loss may have come at an even greater cost for the Nationals after star outfielder Juan Soto exited with a left calf injury injury. Soto flexed and pointed to the leg after making a throw in right field in the third and exited after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto went to get an MRI on the calf. The Marlins have won 11 of 12 games against the Nationals this season.