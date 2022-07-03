McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter as the Cleveland Guardians salvaged the series finale by edging the Yankees 2-0. Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth. McKenzie allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth, and closer Emmanuel Clase got out of a bases-loaded threat in the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances. The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.