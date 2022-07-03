McLaughlin picks up victory in front of his visiting parents

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has picked up his second career IndyCar victory, which may go down as one of the most special wins of his career. The New Zealander won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with his nervous parents watching from pit lane. McLaughlin had not seen his family in 31 months because of the pandemic, but his parents were finally able to leave New Zealand in May to attend the Indianapolis 500. Their trip covers nine IndyCar races. It took four to see their only son drive his Team Penske entry to victory lane. He had won three consecutive V8 Supercars championships in Australia.