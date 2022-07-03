Padres rally for 4 in 9th, beat Dodgers 4-2 to avoid sweep
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Cronenworth lined a single off closer Craig Kimbrel’s back that sparked a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to avoid a four-game sweep. San Diego had lost 14 of 15 to the Dodgers since sweeping them last June. The Padres also snapped a nine-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium. Mookie Betts returned from the injured list with two doubles and scored both Dodger runs. Clayton Kershaw threw four-hit ball over seven innings. The Padres had only one runner get beyond second base in the first eight innings before breaking through for all their runs in the ninth.
