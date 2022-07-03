Powers scores career-high 32 to help Lynx beat Aces 102-71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 102-71. Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham added 13 points apiece and Sylvia Fowles scored eight points with 11 rebounds and two blocks for Minnesota (7-15). Powers scored the final six points in Minnesota’s 13-0 opening run and the Aces never led. Dearica Hamby and Riquna Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Las Vegas’ deficit to 44-35 with about 3 minutes left in the first half but Fowles answered with a layup 18 seconds later and the Lynx led by double figures the rest of the way. Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas (15-6) with 12 points.