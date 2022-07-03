Rapinoe’s role changing as US preps for World Cup qualifying

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Megan Rapinoe’s on-field role on the U.S. national team is changing as the team looks to qualify for the 2023 event. The wily winger is now 36 and admittedly slowing down a bit. Off the field Rapinoe is outspoken as ever. Rapinoe is among the veterans who will play in the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, starting Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. The tournament determines the region’s four direct spots in next summer’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, as well as a berth at the 2024 Olympics.