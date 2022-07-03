Rays score 6 in the fifth inning for 7-3 win over Blue Jays

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Baz pitched six innings for his first win of the season, Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning — their biggest inning of the season. All of the damage came against Blue Jays right-handers Ross Stripling and Trent Thornton. Tampa Bay lost the first two games of this five-game series, matching a season-worst four-game losing streak, then won the final three. Baz allowed one run and seven hits to win for the first time in his five big-league starts in 2022.