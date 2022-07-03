Sainz Jr. wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has won his first career Formula One race with a victory in the British Grand Prix. It was the most dramatic race of the season and began with a frightening first-lap crash and finished with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Ferrari at one stage ordered Sainz to let his teammate Charles Leclerc past him but then favored Sainz with a strategy call to give him fresh tires to pass Leclerc. Sergio Pérez was second. Lewis Hamilton was third and Leclerc fourth. Standings leader Max Verstappen was seventh with a damaged car.