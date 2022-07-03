Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven innings of four-hit, no-run ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies powered their way past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against one of the teams they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe Girardi on June 3, Philadelphia has gone 20-9 and made up five games on the Cardinals in the wild-card standings. The teams will meet up for four games next weekend in St. Louis.