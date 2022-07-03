Winnipeg Jets bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Rick Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team’s eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoffs.