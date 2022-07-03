Woodruff strikes out 8, Brewers beat Bucs for series split

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six scoreless innings, steering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Woodruff gave up six hits, which was his most since May 9. But it was his fifth straight start without allowing more than two earned runs. Omar Narváez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Josh Hader struck out two and got Bryan Reynolds to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 25th save. Milwaukee outscored Pittsburgh 32-17 in the four-game series, but earned only a split.