Yankees place Marinaccio on injured list with shoulder issue

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yankees rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, leaving New York’s solid bullpen without a key piece nearing the season’s halfway point. Marinaccio felt discomfort in his shoulder after pitching in Saturday’s 13-4 win over the Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. The right-hander came in after Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The Yankees decided it would be best for the 27-year-old to get some extended rest to heal. Spot starter JP Sears was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes Barre to take Marinaccio’s spot.