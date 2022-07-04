Barcelona strengthens squad by adding Kessie, Christensen

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has boosted its midfield and defense by signing Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The 25-year-old Kessie arrives as a free agent on a contract until June 2026 and a buyout clause of 500 million euros ($522 million). He had been playing with AC Milan. Central defender Christensen comes after his contract with Chelsea ended. He also arrives on a contract until 2026 and with the same buyout clause as Kessie’s. Kessie will be officially introduced on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Christensen will be introduced on Thursday.