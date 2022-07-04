Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves paid tribute to their longtime public address announcer, Casey Motter, in a ceremony before the team’s first home game since Motter’s death. Following a video tribute to Motter, a moment of silence was observed in his memory before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 53-year-old Motter was the Braves’ public address announcer since 2007. He continued to work through the team’s last homestand, which ended on June 26, before his death on Wednesday. Motter became known as the voice of Truist Park, which opened as the team’s new home in 2017 following a move from Turner Field.