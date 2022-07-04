Braves’ Rosario returns from IL, starting against Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario has been activated from the injured list and is starting in left field against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves also activated left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek from the injured list. To clear spots for Rosario and Matzek, first baseman Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and right-hander Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment. Rosario was placed on the injured list on April 25 due to blurred vision and a swollen right retina. He had a procedure to repair the condition. Matzek was placed on the injured list on May 17 with left shoulder inflammation.