Bumgarner, Diamondbacks send Giants to 5th straight loss

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner posted a win against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat San Francisco 8-3, handing the Giants their fifth straight loss. Buddy Kennedy drove in a pair of runs and Cooper Hummel scored twice for Arizona. The Giants have lost 11 of 14. Last season, the Giants went 17-2 against Arizona in winning the NL West title. But in the first of their 19 meetings this year, Bumgarner and the D-backs prevailed. Bumgarner, now in his third season with Arizona after helping the Giants win three World Series championships, allowed three runs in five innings. The 32-year-old lefty struck out four and walked three.