Caratini’s HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Caratini’s big hit followed an eventful ninth inning that featured an inside-the-park homer from Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and a two-out, bases-loaded walk by Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Caratini hit a 2-1 sinker from Scott Effross over the center-field wall in the 10th after striking out in each of his first four plate appearances. Milwaukee’s Brad Boxberger had worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.