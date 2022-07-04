De La Cruz homers in 10th, Marlins beat Nationals again

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th inning to keep the Miami Marlins’ domination of the Washington Nationals going with a 3-2 victory. The Marlins beat the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year. They extended their winning streak to five and moved two games back of .500 at nearly the halfway point of the season. It’s the first time De La Cruz had homered in the ninth inning or later in his major league career. Juan Soto pinch-hit and drew a walk a day after leaving the game with left calf tightness.