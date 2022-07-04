Everything clicking as Halep reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Simona Halep’s serve was working, her returns were landing, and the points were piling up fast. That’s a pretty good combination for a player who just advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals by winning her 11th straight match at the All England Club but says she is still trying to get back to her best tennis and regain the confidence she lost while injured. Halep won the Wimbledon championship in 2019 but missed defending her title last year because of a left calf injury. She beat fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2. Halep says “I’m pushing myself to do it as much as possible. I want to improve still.”