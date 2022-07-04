Hill wins stellar MLB debut, Tigers beat Guardians in Game 1

DETROIT (AP) — Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six impressive innings, Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run single and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. The Guardians played third doubleheader in seven days and their seventh this season. A 26th-round draft choice by the Tigers in 2018, Hill allowed just two hits, including a home run by Josh Naylor. He struck out three and walked one. The 26-year-old right-hander was a combined 4-2 with a 3.23 ERA in a combined 15 starts at Triple-A and Double-A this season. Tigers relievers Andrew Chafin, Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto teamed for three hitless innings. Soto worked the ninth and picked up his 16th save, walking two before retiring Owen Miller on a groundout.