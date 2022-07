MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday in the opening match of the CONCACAF W Championship. The tournament determines the region’s four direct berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.