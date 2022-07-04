Ogwumike scores 23, Sparks beat Mercury for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds, Liz Cambage added 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-75. Los Angeles has won three straight, including an 84-74 victory over New York on Sunday. Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.3 seconds left to give Los Angeles a two-possession lead. Diana Taurasi made two free throws at the other end after being fouled on a drive into the lane. Ogwumike had a baseline jumper roll out with 9.6 seconds left and Taurasi failed to hit the rim on a 3-point try for Phoenix. Ogwumike grabbed the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead. Skylar Diggins-Smith was off the mark on a heave from midcourt at the buzzer.