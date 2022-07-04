O’s beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season’s halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6. Rookie Adley Rutschman, who began the day in an 0-for-18 skid, tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth. Rougned Odor led off the 10th with a bunt single that advanced automatic runner Austin Hays to third, and Moore intentionally walked Ramón Urías hit Mateo with a 93.5 mph fastball.