Spanish soccer federation denies probing journalists

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has denied investigating journalists to determine who leaked audios and documents linked to president Luis Rubiales and Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. The leaked material showed Rubiales and Piqué negotiating details of a lucrative deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Both have denied wrongdoing in the negotiations. The Spanish daily newspaper El Confidencial said Monday that the federation launched a probe into an El Mundo journalist to try to find out his involvement in the leaks. The federation responded with a statement saying that it was only investigating two of its own employees as to try to determine their involvement in the leaks.